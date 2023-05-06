Binance Market Update (2023-05-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,800 and $29,820 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,295, up by 0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MTL , PEPE , and FLOKI , up by 49%, 42%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: