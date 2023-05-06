copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-06)
Binance
2023-05-06 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,800 and $29,820 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,295, up by 0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MTL, PEPE, and FLOKI, up by 49%, 42%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Arkham: The U.S. government currently has more than $6 billion worth of bitcoin in custody on-chain
- Liquid Staking Solutions Now Have More TVL Than DEXs: Finance Redefined
- Hamilton Lane Offers Polygon-Based Tokenized Access to a Second Fund
- White House to Build International Standards for DLT
Market movers:
- ETH: $1938.01 (+2.11%)
- BNB: $324.4 (-0.03%)
- XRP: $0.4614 (+0.54%)
- ADA: $0.3856 (-0.59%)
- DOGE: $0.07806 (-0.65%)
- MATIC: $0.9722 (-1.55%)
- SOL: $22.52 (+3.11%)
- DOT: $5.738 (-0.50%)
- TRX: $0.0701 (+0.42%)
- LTC: $86.54 (-1.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MTL/BUSD (+49%)
- PEPE/BUSD (+42%)
- FLOKI/BUSD (+31%)
