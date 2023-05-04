Bitcoin Taproot Drives Transactions to ATH – What This Means for Investors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Taproot Drives Transactions to ATH – What This Means for Investors

Bitcoinist - Christian Encila
2023-05-06 07:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade is a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency as it brings with it a host of improvements designed to enhance network efficiency and privacy. In fact, this upgrade is considered one of the most significant updates in Bitcoin’s history, and it’s expected to have a major impact for years to come.
As per Glassnode, Taproot transactions made up more than 37% of the Bitcoin network’s spent outputs, indicating a growing demand for the upgrade. This was also reflected in the adoption and utilization metrics, with a record-breaking 60% of all transactions on May 1 leveraging Taproot.
So, what does the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade mean for investors?
4/ Now what is causing this sudden demand for #Bitcoin transactions?
A look at the transaction types spent in the #Bitcoin network shows an increase in Taproot transactions – up to 37.5% of spent outputs were P2TR output types on Apr 30th!
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) May 4, 2023

Taproot Upgrade: Unprecedented Network Efficiency, Transaction Volume

The Taproot upgrade aims to achieve a faster, more efficient, and private network. This update introduces the ability to batch multiple signatures and transactions together, simplifying the verification process for transactions on the Bitcoin network.
Since the upgrade, the number of daily BTC on-chain transactions has skyrocketed, surpassing half a million. On May 1, the daily transaction count reached an all-time high of 682,000.
On the recent increase of #Bitcoin transactions, and what’s driving this
The number of #BTC on-chain transactions has recently seen an astounding surge, crossing 0.5 million daily transactions, with a record high of 682,000 on May 1st.
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) May 4, 2023
According to a tweet, Rafael Schultze, Co-founder & CTO of Glassnode, this surge represents a more than two-fold increase compared to the 2022 baseline, which remained steady at approximately 250,000 transactions per day throughout the preceding year.
In short, the Taproot upgrade is driving an unprecedented level of network efficiency and transaction volume for the alpha coin, creating new opportunities and challenges for investors and traders alike.

Impact On Bitcoin Price

Since the Taproot upgrade is a technical change, most users are unlikely to notice its implementation. However, investors should pay close attention to this development as it could have significant long-term effects on the leading cryptocurrency.
One key benefit of the upgrade is lower transaction fees. This is due to the decrease in data size for complex transactions, which creates more space for processing additional entries on the blockchain.
Moreover, the Taproot upgrade directly impacts the cost-efficiency and functionality of the Lighting Network. The Lighting Network becomes more versatile for developers, enabling them to build on it more cheaply and securely for users.
The implementation of the Taproot upgrade establishes a technical framework for accelerating peer-to-peer financial services in the emerging DeFi ecosystem on the Bitcoin network. This expansion of the crypto utility creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to invest in the cryptocurrency’s potential over the long term.
Regarding the impact of the Taproot upgrade on BTC price, it remains to be seen. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $29,596.31, showing a slight 0.9% increase in the last 24 hours and over the past seven days.
However, analysts suggest that the Taproot upgrade has significantly boosted the coin’s value as confidence in the network continues to grow. It will be interesting to see whether institutional and mainstream participants stick to existing platforms or switch to Bitcoin.
-Featured image from Paxful
View full text