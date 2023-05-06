Arkham: The U.S. government currently has more than $6 billion worth of bitcoin in custody on-chain

Arkham tweeted that the U.S. government currently holds more than $6 billion worth of bitcoin on-chain. The bitcoins they held were seized from three incidents: 69,370 bitcoins were seized from Silk Road in 2020; 94,640 bitcoins were seized from Bitfinex hackers in 2022, and Silk Road hacker James Zhong was seized in 2022. There are 51,326 bitcoins (9,861 have been sold and 41,500 are left). The U.S. government announced plans to sell these bitcoins in batches in 2023.