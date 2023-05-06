Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 60, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 60 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has decreased slightly from 61 to 60. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 60 and 64, indicating a slight decrease in the level of greed.