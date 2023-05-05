PepeCoin MarketCap Soars to Nearly $1.5B After Binance, Kucoin Listed

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

PepeCoin MarketCap Soars to Nearly $1.5B After Binance, Kucoin Listed

CoinCu - Foxy
2023-05-06 03:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The hottest memecoin PEPE has reached a market cap of nearly $1.5 billion in just a few weeks of its launch.
  • Market capitalization increased sharply after the market’s most prominent exchange Binance, and then Kucoin announced the listing.
  • Meanwhile, both platforms urge users to exercise caution as PepeCoin has rallied 132% on the day of listing and now appears to be over-leveraged.
The latest memecoin that is catching the attention of the PepeCoin market has reached a capitalization of nearly $1.5 billion just hours after Binance and Kucoin announced their listings.
The incredible rise of Pepecoin turned a payout into a profit of nearly 5,000,000% Meme Coin. It marked another 80% gain in the past 24 hours, while its market cap skyrocketed above $1.4 billion in just a few weeks of its launch.
PEPE’s Market capitalization. Source: CoinMaketCap
Pepe holders rejoice when major exchanges announce controversial memecoin listings. On Friday, May 5, Binance announced that it would be listing the popular meme coins Pepe (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI). Binance has added PEPE to its Innovation area with PEPE/USDT and PEPE/TUSD spot trading pairs. Shortly after Binance’s announcement, rival exchange KuCoin also listed the Pepe token, and KuCoin has introduced the PEPE/USDT trading pair.
#Binance will list @pepecoineth $PEPE and @RealFlokiInu $FLOKI in the innovation zone.
— Binance (@binance) May 5, 2023
You asked for it, and we did it!
@pepecoineth $PEPE gets listed on #KuCoin!
Pair: PEPE/USDT
Deposit: now open (network: ERC20)
Trading: TBA
#meme #memecoin
— KuCoin (@kucoincom) May 5, 2023
The listing then increased trading activity, with PepeCoin’s daily trading volume reaching 284.24%. This increased the price of the token, by a staggering 132% on the same day. This causes both exchanges to warn users to be cautious about the risks.
The rapid price increase has negatively affected traders who bet on a drop in PEPE. Coinglass revealed that the number of traders selling PEPE using leverage has skyrocketed, and the total loss is over $10 million on a daily scale.
Another big problem for the Pepe token is the possibility of a copyright dispute because Pepe the Frog has a creator and an owner. The creator of Pepe has successfully targeted blockchain projects using Pepe with legal action.
However, the amazingly rapid rise of this memecoin is creating enormous fortunes for those who are undaunted by warnings that this is a fad that will end badly.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Foxy
CoincuNews
View full text