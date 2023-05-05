AVAX Bridges Web3 and Web2 With Chainlink Functions Integration

Avalanche (AVAX) has integrated Chainlink (LINK) functions.

Integration of Chainlink Functions simplifies the process of connecting Web3.

The integration has caused a surge in the price of AVAX.

With the aid of Chainlink (LINK) functions, Avalanche (AVAX), a rapidly expanding blockchain platform, has announced that developers may integrate any web2 API into its platform.

As a result of this ground-breaking advancement, more complex apps may be built that have direct access to data from the actual world.

This recent update empowers Chainlink developers to efficiently access and utilize external data sources. It enables them to build more sophisticated and dynamic decentralized applications on the Avalanche blockchain.

Any web2 API can now be brought onto Avalanche, thanks to @chainlink Functions. Avalanche developers can build sophisticated applications that connect to real world data like market, event, and weather data type. Learn more about Chainlink Functions — Avalanche (@avax) May 5, 2023

The Avalanche network has taken a significant step towards the global adoption and dissemination of Web3 technology, as evidenced by its recent development.

The AVAX team has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to this mission. It provides developers with the tools and resources needed to build decentralized applications that harness the power of blockchain technology.

By integrating Chainlink Functions, the AVAX network is poised to provide a multitude of benefits to its users. One of the most significant advantages of this integration is its enhanced connectivity for developers and network users.

With this upgrade, users can connect their smart contracts to various data sources and systems, including public and password-protected APIs, IoT devices, and enterprise systems. This increased connectivity will unlock new possibilities for building decentralized applications. That can leverage real-world data and systems in exciting new ways.

Web3 and Web2 Bridged with Chainlink

According to John Nahas, the Vice President of Business Development at AVA Labs, the integration of Chainlink Functions represents a major milestone for the Avalanche ecosystem.

By simplifying the process of connecting Web3 applications with Web2 data sources, this integration enables developers to unlock a vast array of new and exciting use cases for smart contracts on the Avalanche blockchain.

However, With the ability to connect their smart contracts to any Web2 API in a matter of minutes. And also, developers can leverage Chainlink’s proven security and reliability. LINK Network will be able to build innovative decentralized applications that bridge the gap between the traditional and digital worlds.

Moreover, the integration of Chainlink Functions into the Avalanche network has caused significant surge in the price of AVAX.

Currently, AVAX is trading at $17.29, representing a 2.30% increase over its previous value. Additionally, there has been a sharp rise in trading volume by 12.35%, indicating a strong demand for AVAX.

Recommended For You: