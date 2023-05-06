Binance Expands Its Ecosystem With Exciting Announcements

The Graph (GRT) is now available for deposits and withdrawals on Binance’s Arbitrum One and Polygon networks.

Binance Pay partners with Yesim to offer unlimited data rewards for using the Binance app.

Binance Flexible Loan adds Beth as a collateral asset with ETH staking rewards.

Binance Pay, the payment platform of Binance, has partnered with Yesim. This collaboration offers unlimited data rewards for using the Binance app. This move by Binance Pay is aimed at incentivizing users to use the Binance app for their everyday transactions.

Yesim is a telecommunications company based in Turkey that offers mobile services to its customers. The partnership with Yesim will allow Binance Pay users in Turkey to earn unlimited data rewards when they use the Binance app for their transactions. This means that users can earn additional data rewards on top of the existing tips offered by their telecom provider.

Binance Pay users in Turkey will be able to earn data rewards for using the Binance app to pay bills, buy goods and services, and transfer funds. The more users transact on the Binance app, the more data rewards they can earn. This is a win-win situation for both Binance Pay and Yesim. As it incentivizes users to use the Binance app while also boosting customer engagement for Yesim.

Binance’s Rapid Expansion and Innovation in the Crypto Industry

This partnership is the latest in a series of moves by exchange to expand its offerings and reach more users. Binance Pay has been growing rapidly in recent months, with partnerships with major payment providers such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. The addition of Yesim to its list of partners further strengthens its position as a leading payment platform in the crypto industry.

In addition to offering data rewards, Binance Pay also offers its users a range of other benefits, including low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The platform is available in over 50 countries and supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

Binance Pay is just one of the many offerings. The exchange announced that Graph (GRT) is now available for deposits and withdrawals on Binance’s Arbitrum One and Polygon networks. Moreover, Binance Flexible Loan has added Beth as a collateral asset with ETH staking rewards.

The exchange has been expanding rapidly in recent years. With a wide range of products and services for users, including trading, lending and borrowing, staking, and more.

As the crypto industry continues to grow and evolve, the exchange is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of innovation and provide its users with innovative solutions to manage their digital assets.