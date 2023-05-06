Liquid Staking Solutions Now Have More TVL Than DEXs: Finance Redefined

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Liquid Staking Solutions Now Have More TVL Than DEXs: Finance Redefined

Cointelegraph - Prashant Jha
2023-05-06 02:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you the most significant developments from the past week.
April saw several hacks, exploits and rug pulls that resulted in a net loss of over $100 million among several DeFi protocols.
Amid the growing memecoin frenzy, the chances of exploits have increased multifold, with WallStreetBets — a popular trading sub-Reddit group — allegedly rugging its users for $635,000 just days after airdropping about $15,000.
DeFi protocol Level Finance was a victim of an exploit resulting in the loss of nearly $1 million. The attacker manipulated a “claim multiple” bug in a Level Finance smart contract to steal more than 214,000 native Level Finance (LVL) tokens from the exchange.
The volume of liquid staking protocols has dramatically risen in the past couple of weeks, overtaking decentralized exchanges (DEXs). From April 13 to May 1, the total value locked (TVL) on decentralized exchanges declined by $1.66 billion, while it increased on liquid staking protocols by $280 million.

Liquid staking solutions now have more TVL than DEXs: DefiLlama

Liquid staking solutions like Lido and Rocket Pool now have a higher total value locked than DEXs, making them the top category of DeFi protocols according to data from the crypto analytics platform DefiLlama.
Liquid staking protocols have just recently taken the top spot. On April 13, $17.19 billion of crypto was locked in liquid staking contracts, compared with $18.89 billion in DEXs, according to archived information. However, DEXs have experienced a $1.66 billion decline to $17.2 billion, while liquid staking solutions have experienced a $280 million increase to $17.47 billion.
Continue reading

April’s crypto scams, exploits and hacks lead to $103 million lost — CertiK

Crypto exploits, exit scams and flash loan attacks did not let up in April, with more than $103 million of funds stolen from crypto projects and investors. On April 30, crypto security and auditing firm CertiK posted an April roundup of crypto exploits, scams and hacks, revealing total funds lost was $103.7 million, bringing total year-to-date losses to $429.7 million.
The month was marred with significant crypto exploits, with $25.4 million lost due to an exploit of several maximal extractable value trading bots on April 3, $22 million stolen in a hot wallet exploit at the Bitrue exchange, and the $13 million hack of South Korean GDAC exchange.
Continue reading

Level Finance confirms $1 million exploit due to buggy smart contract

Decentralized exchange Level Finance experienced a security breach allowing an attacker to steal over $1 million of the exchange’s native LVL token.
Level Finance informed its 20,000 Twitter followers that more than 214,000 LVL tokens had been drained and swapped for 3,345 BNB (BNB), with an approximate value of $1.01 million.
Continue reading

WallStreetBets mod dumps memecoin worth $635,000 in alleged rug pull

A moderator of the popular trading subreddit r/WallStreetBets has dumped a large portion of WSB Coin (WSB), a token project claiming to be the official memecoin of Wall Street Bets.
On May 2, WSB was launched by people involved in moderating the WallStreetBets Reddit forum. The subreddit gained notoriety for the GameStop short squeeze, which sent hedge funds to their knees in January 2021. The creators of the WSB token claimed that there would be no allocation for the team and that 10% of the coins would be reserved for the subreddit.
Continue reading

DeFi market overview

DeFi’s total market value saw a minor increase this past week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization had a mixed week, with most tokens trading in the red. The total value locked in DeFi protocols stood at just above $50 billion.
Thanks for reading our summary of this week’s most impactful DeFi developments. Join us next Friday for more stories, insights and education regarding this dynamically advancing space.
View full text