Star Wars NFT Collection Launches on Flow Blockchain

In celebration of the annual “Star Wars Day” on May 4, NFT startup Cryptoys has announced the release of digital collectibles inspired by the iconic entertainment franchise. The Star Wars NFT collection will be available from May 24, joining Cryptoys’ lineup of pop culture “digital toys.”

Following the success of its Masters of the Universe collections with toy brand Mattel, Cryptoys is set to offer 15 limited edition Star Wars NFTs featuring beloved characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader.

Each NFT will retail for $39.99 and be minted on the Flow blockchain, which hosts popular collectible platforms, including the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day.

Rarity levels and digital holocrons

The Star Wars NFTs will be designed with five unique, cartoonish skin styles and will be available in various rarity levels, including “Common,” “Rare,” “Legendary,” “Grail,” and “Ultra Grail.”

The NFTs will be presented in Star Wars-themed digital “holocrons”—data storage devices from the famous sci-fi series. Buyers will receive a “blind box,” meaning the specific character will only be revealed upon opening the pack.

Cryptoys CEO and OnChain Studios co-founder Will Weinraub expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We’ve all been Star Wars fans since we were kids, which is why it’s an absolute dream come true to bring Star Wars collectible digital toys to the Cryptoys platform.”