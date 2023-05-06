South Korean Prosecutors Confident of Do Kwon’s Extradition to S.Korea

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korean Prosecutors Confident of Do Kwon’s Extradition to S.Korea

TheNewsCrypto - Shanawaz
2023-05-06 02:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Both S.Korea and the United States have requested that Montenegro extradite Do Kwon.
  • The extradition decision would be made after the passport fraud case.

On Friday, South Korean prosecutors called for the extradition of Terra’s creator, Do Kwon, who is now on trial in Montenegro. Having spent more time on the investigation and gathering of evidence than the United States, prosecutors are in the strongest position to seek justice for victims who lost about $40 billion during the Terra-LUNA catastrophe. 

The head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, Dan Sung-han, reportedly told the WSJ on May 5 that Terra co-founder Do Kwon should be extradited to South Korea rather than the United States. According to him, South Korean prosecutors have the most prepared case since that’s where the majority of the evidence and Terra affiliates are.

Several Factors Affect Extradition Decision

Both South Korea and the United States have requested that Montenegro extradite Do Kwon. In March, he was arrested and charged with using forged travel credentials to board an aircraft to Dubai.

The extradition decision would be made in a separate court process after the passport fraud case, Minister of Justice Marko Kovac of Montenegro said on March 29. The extradition process also takes into account the seriousness of the crime, the place where it was committed, the timeliness of the demands, and the nationality of the accused.

Prosecutors in South Korea made a second attempt to have co-founder Daniel Shin arrested. No danger of flight or destruction of evidence led the court to deny the prosecution’s request for an arrest order. Prosecutors in South Korea have been monitoring Terra’s financial dealings and have discovered that Do Kwon still has millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin stashed in a Swiss bank.

View full text