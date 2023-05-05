Binance Temporarily Suspends Deposits for $FLOKI and $PEPE Due to Technical Difficulties

Binance has announced the temporary suspension of deposits for $FLOKI and $PEPE on its platform due to technical issues. The exchange is currently working to resolve the problem, confirming that users' funds are safe (SAFU) amidst the suspension.

During this period, customers may be unable to view their deposits of FLOKI or PEPE. Binance has not provided a timeline for the restoration of deposit functionality, but reassures users of its commitment to solving the issue promptly.