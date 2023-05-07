Bitcoin Edges Lower Following Jobs Data; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices below the $29,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also edged lower, trading close to the key $1,900 mark this morning.

The US economy added 253,000 jobs in April, beating market expectations of 180,000 and versus a revised 165,000 gain in March. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April, versus market expectations of 3.6%. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.5% to $33.36 in April.

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.20 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $28,967 while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,901 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000002894 24-hour gain: 80.3%

FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI)

Price: $0.00005409 24-hour gain: 59.6%

BitDAO (CRYPTO: BIT)

Price: $0.4997 24-hour gain: 3.2%

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $1.35 24-hour gain: 1.5%

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.2991 24-hour gain: 1.5%

Losers

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.7301 24-hour drop: 6.5%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)

Price: $1.87 24-hour drop: 5.2%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $2.19 24-hour drop: 4.8%

Optimism (CRYPTO: OP)

Price: $2.04 24-hour drop: 4.3%

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT)

Price: $3.14 24-hour drop: 4.1%

