Binance Pay Plugin Brings Crypto Payments to WordPress Websites

Binance has introduced a new contactless, borderless, and secure crypto payment feature – the Binance Pay WooCommerce plugin – for all WordPress stores. This plugin allows merchants to accept more than 70 cryptocurrencies as payment on their websites, expanding their customer base and reducing transaction fees.

As WordPress powers over 40% of the world's websites, this new plugin presents significant potential for a diverse range of e-commerce sites, from local artisans to international retailers, to accept crypto payments easily. Businesses looking to enhance their customers' shopping experiences by integrating innovative features, such as cryptocurrency payment options, stand to benefit from Binance Pay's secure and efficient payment platform.