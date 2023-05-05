copy link
Binance to List FLOKI and PEPE Tokens in the Innovation Zone
Binance News Team
2023-05-05 11:36
Binance has announced the listing of FLOKI (FLOKI) and Pepe (PEPE) tokens in its Innovation Zone, with trading set to begin at 16:00 (UTC) on May 5, 2023. New spot trading pairs include FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, and PEPE/TUSD. To prepare for trading, users can now deposit FLOKI and PEPE tokens.
Withdrawals for both tokens will open at 16:00 (UTC) on May 6, 2023, with an estimated withdrawal open time provided for users' reference. A listing fee of 0 BNB has been applied to both tokens. Additionally, zero maker fees will be in effect for FLOKI/TUSD and PEPE/TUSD spot trading pairs until further notice.
FLOKI and PEPE will also be added as new borrowable assets in Isolated Margin, with new margin pairs FLOKI/USDT and PEPE/USDT, within 48 hours from the start of trading at 16:00 (UTC) on May 5, 2023. Users can refer to the Margin Data section for updated information on marginable assets, limits, and rates.
