Binance to List FLOKI and PEPE Tokens in the Innovation Zone

Binance has announced the listing of FLOKI (FLOKI) and Pepe (PEPE) tokens in its Innovation Zone, with trading set to begin at 16:00 (UTC) on May 5, 2023. New spot trading pairs include FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, and PEPE/TUSD. To prepare for trading, users can now deposit FLOKI and PEPE tokens.

Withdrawals for both tokens will open at 16:00 (UTC) on May 6, 2023, with an estimated withdrawal open time provided for users' reference. A listing fee of 0 BNB has been applied to both tokens. Additionally, zero maker fees will be in effect for FLOKI/TUSD and PEPE/TUSD spot trading pairs until further notice.