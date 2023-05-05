Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 61, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 61 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has decreased slightly from 64 to 61. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 64 and 61, indicating slightly decreasing levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





