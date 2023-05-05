Bitcoin Chalks Out 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern Ahead of U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls: Valkyrie Investments

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Chalks Out 'Head and Shoulders' Pattern Ahead of U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls: Valkyrie Investments

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-05 11:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Analysts at alternative asset management firm Valkyrie Investments are closely monitoring what looks like a "head and shoulders (H&S)" bearish reversal pattern on bitcoin's (BTC) daily chart.
The popular technical analysis pattern is characterized by two rallies or shoulders flanking a bigger one, representing the head. Chart analysts see it as a sign of an impending bullish-to-bearish shift in the market trend, with traders often taking bearish bets once prices drop under the trendline connecting the first and second troughs.
"High timeframe trend metrics remain firmly bullish, a near-term [bearish] reversal chart pattern has emerged. Although not classically meeting the textbook criteria of a head and shoulders, price action since March 19 has painted an extreme high with flanking lower highs," Valkyrie's analysts, led by chief investment officer Steven McClurg, wrote in a note to clients early this week.
"If price breaches below the neckline, a suggested target zone of $24,000 is possible based on the measured depth of the pattern extended below the neckline," the note added.
A UTC close under the neckline support at around $27,300 would confirm a H&S breakdown, opening the doors for a deeper decline.
While a graphical representation of price action in the form of lines or candlesticks helps illustrate psychology, the patterns are a subjective form of analysis and often do not work as intended. In other words, a breakdown of the head and shoulders may not always lead to a more profound price drop and can trap traders on the wrong side of the market.
Macroeconomic developments can make or break trends and invalidate patterns. In other words, bitcoin may rally, invalidating the H&S if Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data signal labor market weakness. That would strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pivot in favor of liquidity-boosting interest rate cuts.
Early this week, Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell opened the doors for a potential pause in the rate hike cycle, but at the same time, stressed that the next move depends largely on the incoming data. The Fed has raised rates by 500 basis points since March 2022—the tightening cycle aimed at controlling inflation roiled cryptocurrencies last year.
According to a Reuters estimate sourced from FXStreet, the data due at 12:30 UTC is likely to show the economy added 179,000 jobs in April following a better-than-expected 236,000 additions in March. The unemployment rate likely held steady at 3.5%. The average hourly earnings are forecast to have risen 0.3% month-on-month and 4.2% year-on-year, matching March's pace.
The odds of bitcoin witnessing a head-and-shoulders breakdown soon will increase if the wage growth and payrolls figure blows past expectations, putting a bid under the heavily shorted U.S. dollar.
View full text