Ethereum Median Gas Fee Hit 12-Month High Amid Memecoin Resurgence

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Median Gas Fee Hit 12-Month High Amid Memecoin Resurgence

Cryptopotato - Mandy Williams
2023-05-07 11:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In recent weeks, the Ethereum community has been grappling with an issue causing concern for many users – the rapidly increasing gas consumption on the network.
Gas fees are charged for processing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, and they have been rising at an alarming rate.

Ethereum Gas Fee Hits 12-Month High

According to data from Dune, shared by data scientist Hildobby, the median price of ETH gas, measured in gwei and averaged over seven days, has surged to 87, a level not seen in the past 12 months – since May 2022. The average transaction fee now hovers around $50, a significant increase from just a few months ago when it was less than $10.
The high gas fees have caused frustration among users, who find it increasingly expensive to perform even simple transactions on the network. Many small-scale users, such as decentralized application (dApp) developers, traders, and retail investors, are finding it difficult to participate in the Ethereum ecosystem due to the high cost of gas fees.
try to buy a ~$20 NFT on eth, and the gas is ~$40. some ppl say the infra operators deserve to be paid. sure, but imaging paying visa $40 fee for buying a $20 digital good.. infra should be affordable. pic.twitter.com/5L4SYjT5af
— 0xMQQ (@0xMQQ) April 18, 2023

Memecoins Return

The issue is primarily due to the increasing demand for processing transactions on the network, as memecoins return to the market after being silent for almost two years. Over the past few weeks, memecoin trading has gained momentum, with most of the trading activities taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.
One such memecoin is PEPE, whose market cap jumped by more than 100x within the last two weeks after its launch in mid-April. Other memecoins that have recorded significant hype over the past few weeks include ArbDogeAI, WOJAK, and SHIBAI.
Another possible reason for the high ETH gas fee is the resurgence in NFT trading on the Ethereum blockchain. While such volumes declined significantly in April, perhaps due to the rebirth of memecoins, reports revealed that they reached $4.7 billion in Q1, 2023, a 137% from the previous year.
Furthermore, data from the blockchain intelligence platform Glassnode revealed that gas consumption from NFT-related activities on Ethereum surged by 94% between January and February.

The Way Forward

The Ethereum community is actively working on solutions to address the issue, including implementing Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844. This proposal aims to reduce gas fees and transaction throughput by introducing a new type of transaction that accepts “blobs” of data.
In the meantime, users have been forced to adjust their strategies, with some opting to perform transactions during off-peak hours when gas fees are typically lower. Others have been switching to alternative blockchain networks that offer lower fees or opting for layer 2 scaling solutions such as Polygon to reduce the cost of transactions.
The post Ethereum Median Gas Fee Hit 12-Month High Amid Memecoin Resurgence appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text