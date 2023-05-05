Bitcoin Price Sets New May High Above $29.5K As Traders Eye Breakout

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Price Sets New May High Above $29.5K As Traders Eye Breakout

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-05-05 09:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) eyed a reclaim of further lost ground on May 5 as $30,000 remained in play.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC price action rebounds from stocks slump

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked to $29,529 on Bitstamp - a new May high.
The pair had dipped with United States equities at the Wall Street open the day prior, but the weakness was short lived as $29,000 support returned.
Ongoing market jitters from the U.S. banking crisis, now impacting several regional banks, continued to shape observer sentiment.
“100% of all regional banks in the United States have their stocks in the red today, for the first time ever,” crypto media account Whalewire noted on Twitter.
“This comes a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US banking system was stronger than ever.”
Financial commentary resource, The Kobeissi Letter, considered the potential for the fallout to continue to ripple outward.
"Today is the first day since March that markets are taking the banking crisis seriously," it argued as stocks and crypto fell.
"S&P 500 is down over 100 points from its high this week while regional banks are at fresh lows. At first, it appeared the crisis was isolated. Perhaps this isn’t as isolated as it seemed."
After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates this week, market expectations nonetheless pivoted to predicting an end to the hiking cycle. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the next rate decision, due in mid-June, will not result in another shift higher.
Fed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group

Trader: $32,000 "best case" for Bitcoin

When it came to BTC price action, traders eyed the potential for a closer rematch with $30,000 and higher.
Popular trader Alan, known as Trader Tardigrade, was optimistic over upside continuation which could mimic its breakout from late 2020.
“Bitcoin has entered the phase of ‘Storing of power,’” he told Twitter followers alongside a comparative chart.
“This is for the preparation of the incoming Bull Run.”
BTC/USD chart fractal comparison. Source: Trader Tardigrade/Twitter
On shorter timeframes, fellow trader Ninja set more conservative levels to return as support.
“Bulls should hold above $28.9-$29k...the quicker they reclaim above $29.2k the better,” he wrote in part of fresh analysis.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Ninja/Twitter
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text