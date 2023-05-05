Binance Market Update (2023-05-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,664 and $29,531 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,082, up by 0.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD , UMA , and IDEX , up by 53%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: