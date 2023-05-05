copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-05)
Binance
2023-05-05 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,664 and $29,531 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,082, up by 0.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD, UMA, and IDEX, up by 53%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Alibaba Cloud Launches Its Metaverse Launchpad on Avalanche
- Stripe Unveils Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp for US Web3 Companies and Users
- Coinbase Q1 Earnings Preview: What Analysts Are Saying, SEC Regulation & Other Items to Watch
- North Carolina House Passes Bill Banning CBDC Payments to the State
Market movers:
- ETH: $1898.05 (-0.09%)
- BNB: $324.4 (-0.46%)
- XRP: $0.4589 (-0.13%)
- ADA: $0.3879 (-0.94%)
- DOGE: $0.07858 (-0.64%)
- MATIC: $0.9874 (-0.96%)
- SOL: $21.84 (-1.44%)
- DOT: $5.767 (+0.28%)
- LTC: $87.74 (-0.26%)
- TRX: $0.06981 (+0.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
