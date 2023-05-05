Unleash the Force: Star Wars Cryptoys Are Set to Revolutionize the NFT Market!

Star Wars enters NFTs! To honor “Star Wars Day” on May 4th, NFT startup Cryptoys launches a digital collectible toy collection based on the popular sci-fi franchise. The NFTs are the latest in Cryptoys’ pop culture “digital toy” collections. This collection follows their previous Masters of the Universe collaboration with Mattel. The NFTs are set to drop on May 24th and will sell for $39.99.

Star Wars NFTs: Force Hodl These MFers

The Star Wars x Cryptoys collection features 15 limited edition “digital toys” of beloved Star Wars characters, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader. These NFTs are minted on the Flow blockchain. The platform is also home to top collectibles platforms such as NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day.

The NFTs will be available in five different rarity levels: “Common,” “Rare,” “Legendary,” “Grail,” and “Ultra Grail.” They also come in Star Wars-inspired digital “holocrons,” the data storage devices from the sci-fi franchise. Each pack will be a “blind box,” meaning that buyers won’t know which character they’ll receive until they open it. The NFTs will also feature five different cartoonish, stylized skin designs.

OnChain Studios (Cryptoys’ parent company) CEO Will Weinraub states “We’ve all been Star Wars fans since we were kids, which is why it’s an absolute dream come true to bring Star Wars collectible digital toys to the Cryptoys platform.”

Cryptoys’ Star Wars NFTs are not the first of their kind. The franchise earlier released various sets of Star Wars digital collectibles on VeVe. This includes 3D digital models, digital posters, and comic book covers. The new collection is sure to be a hit among Star Wars fans and NFT collectors alike.

