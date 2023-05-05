Coinbase May Not Relist XRP Due to This Reason

XRP News: A recent meeting between Ripple and Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officers has sparked rumors of a possible relisting of XRP on the U.S. biggest crypto exchange. However, experts believe that the cryptic meeting between the two legal chiefs was more about the next move in going after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple Ignoring XRP & Helping Coinbase?

As the US SEC Vs Ripple lawsuit Summary judgment announcement closes in, XRP relisting on Coinbase talks has begun among the community. As per a legal expert, it is being suggested that Coinbase might not relist XRP after the ruling as Ripple itself has decided not to use its native crypto in its latest liquidity hub service.

He hinted that why Ripple expect Coinbase to relist XPR when in the last few weeks the blockchain company itself has ignored it. However, the recent meeting was likely focused on how Ripple and its counsels can assist Coinbase in its petition. While the blockchain firm can also help the crypto exchange for a writ of mandamus.

XRP Price growth has been stagnant as Ripple remained locked in a crucial lawsuit with the US SEC. With this dispute, Ripple hasn’t mentioned XRP as part of its newly launched liquidity hub. This leads us to the blockchain firm’s bearish take over the 6th largest digital asset and that too when it’s facing a crucial lawsuit around its nature.

However, Ripple has clarified that the reason behind excluding XRP could be temporary.

On the other hand, Coinbase’s separate treatment for XRP including halting secondary market sales to any other crypto traded on the exchange that the US SEC called out as security in the complaints might continue ahead.