Klaytn Is Now Integrated Into Safepal

The Klaytn Foundation announced via Twitter on Thursday that the Klaytn Network has been integrated into SafePal Wallet. Klaytn (KLAY) and its native tokens will be fully compatible with SafePal software, hardware, and browser extension wallets.

Thanks to this integration, Safepal users will now be able to manage native tokens and assets on the Klaytn network and manage them seamlessly across 100+ blockchains via SafePal’s cross-chain swap. The move will also bolster cross-chain interoperability for Klaytn users with other established blockchain ecosystems while strengthening security with an additional hardware wallet option to store native Klaytn assets in cold storage.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao, with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by 1% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.2262 per token.