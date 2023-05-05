Alibaba Cloud Launches Its Metaverse Launchpad on Avalanche

The Avalanche team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that Alibaba Cloud has built a launchpad for businesses to rapidly deploy metaverses on Avalanche.

Cloudverse is a one-stop, end-to-end solution for businesses to seamlessly customize, launch, and maintain their own metaverse space, creating new dimensions for engaging customers. All of Cloudverse’s blockchain elements – including digital land, wearables, and other digital assets – are built on Avalanche.

Cloudverse is built with the top tech available to metaverse initiatives and is now available to millions of Alibaba Cloud clients and billions of users worldwide, the Avalanche team added.

Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.AVAX is down by 1% so far today and currently trades at $17.02 per coin.