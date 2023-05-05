1inch Network’s Fusion Mode Is Now Available on More Networks

The 1inch Network announced via a Medium post on Thursday that its Fusion mode is now available on more networks. The 1inch Network Fusion mode enables users to make protected token swaps without paying network fees.

The Fusion mode is now available on five more networks; Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Fantom and Gnosis. Powered by the 1inch Swap Engine, Fusion mode enables users to swap tokens on various DEXes without paying any network fees and at the most favorable rates. Any possible issues with liquidity are ruled out, as the 1inch Swap Engine powering Fusion mode is built on top of 1inch’s Aggregation Protocol and Limit Order Protocol, which ensures sufficient liquidity at all times.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by 1% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.453 per token.