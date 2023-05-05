Coinbase Will Not Support GALA V2 Airdrop: Details

Gala V2 News: GALA, the core utility token for Gala Games price is on a downward trend over the past 3 months. However, this decline might continue ahead as Coinbase, the U.S. biggest crypto has decided to deprecate existing Gala V1 and not to support the Gala V2 airdrop.

Coinbase Opts NOT Support GALA V2 AIRDROP

As per the recent Coinbase announcement, Coinbase will deprecate GALA V1 on May 15, 2022. However, it will be issuing GALA V2 under a news contract address. It added the crypto exchange will suspend trading for Gala V1 on May 12, 2023, ahead of the May 15 snapshot planned project.

It added that all of its crypto services including Coinbase Pro, Coinbase exchange, and Coinbase Prime will suspend the Gala crypto trading. As per the details, Coinbase users will be able to get access to GALA V1 and the ability to withdraw them from the platform.

It is important to note that Coinbase has chosen not to support any airdrop of Gala V2. However, for GALA funds held in Coinbase, any crypto platform will not be entitled to receive any GALA crypto via airdrops after the planned snapshot.

In order to get receive a Gala V2 airdrop from the Go GALA Games team, Coinbase users need to transfer any GALA V1 from their wallet into self-custodial wallets before the snapshot.

Coinbase further informed that Coinbase will not be facilitating any upgrade of Users’ funds from Gala V1 to Gala V2.

Data depicts that Whales might have started their GALA holdings from the exchanges. WhaleAlert reported that a whale address moved 179.2 million GALA crypto (approx worth $6.22 million) from Binance crypto exchange to unknown wallets.