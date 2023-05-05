Kenya plans 3% tax on digital assets, 15% levy on digital content. 4.25 million Kenyans own cryptocurrencies, ranking fifth globally. New taxes target growing cryptocurrency adoption in Kenya.

The Kenyan government has revealed plans to introduce a 3% tax on digital assets for the upcoming budget year. Additionally, monetization of digital content will attract a 15% levy. These proposed taxes come as Kenya experiences a surge in cryptocurrency adoption, with approximately 8.5% of its population (4.25 million people) owning digital currencies. This places Kenya fifth in the world in terms of global cryptocurrency adoption.

The new tax measures aim to capitalize on the growing popularity of digital assets and content in the country. As more Kenyans turn to cryptocurrencies for investment and remittance purposes, the government sees an opportunity to generate additional revenue through taxation.

However, the proposed taxes may spark concerns among the cryptocurrency community in Kenya, as it could potentially discourage new users from entering the market or drive existing users to seek alternative means to avoid taxation. It remains to be seen how the Kenyan crypto community will react to these new tax measures and the impact it will have on the burgeoning digital asset market in the country.

In conclusion, Kenya's government is attempting to tap into the expanding digital asset and content market with the introduction of new taxes. While this move may generate additional revenue, it may also face resistance from the cryptocurrency community and could potentially impact the future growth of digital assets in Kenya.

Recommended News :

Through Bitnob, 50M Kenyans Can Now Transact Bitcoin

Kenya’s Electricity Giant To Support Bitcoin Mining

Binance Announces Launch of a New Crypto Tax Calculator

India on the Hunt, Targets 700 Crypto Investors for Tax

Indonesia to Tax Crypto at 0.1% Starting May

The post Kenya Plans 3% Tax on Crypto, 15% Levy on Content appeared first on Crypto News Land.