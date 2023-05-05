Avalanche Usage Declines Despite AVAX Price 65% Rebound in 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Avalanche Usage Declines Despite AVAX Price 65% Rebound in 2023

CoinChapter - Anshuman Roy
2023-05-05 03:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Avalanche network recorded a drop in daily active addresses and transactions but increased market cap.
  • AVAX price has formed a bullish technical pattern.
Avalanche Usage Declines Despite AVAX Price 65% Rebound in 2023 Read CoinChapter.com on Google News
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Avalanche enjoyed a mixed first quarter in 2023, with its market cap rising 65.8% QoQ (Quarter on Quarter). However, the blockchain platform recorded a decline in daily average active addresses and transactions, noted Messari in its State of Avalanche report.
Avalanche’s daily average active addresses across the C-Chain (one of Avalanche Network’s primary blockchains) and subnets declined by 20.7% QoQ. However, Messari noted that the decline could be attributed to a spike in Q4 due to a surge in NFT minting.
Active addresses on Avalanche mainnet and subnets declined in Q1 2023.
Furthermore, the blockchain platform saw a drop of 33.6% in average daily transactions on its subnets. In contrast, the C-Chain saw transaction numbers drop by 2.7%. Therefore, a 77% decline in transactions on the StepNetwork likely caused the drop in transaction numbers on the Avalanche subnet.
Also Read: Ethereum Price at Potentially Major Turning Point, Next Rally Approaching?
Avalanche’s finances improved in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue in AVAX increased by 10.8% QoQ, or 25.9% in terms of US dollars. In addition, an 18.2% QoQ increase in transaction fees contributed to Avalanche’s improved financial performance.
TVL in Aave declined, but Avalanche’s other protocols’ TVL grew
The DeFi platform noted a decline of 34.3% in TVL in terms of AVAX tokens. However, the TVL increased by 4.2% QoQ in dollars, “suggesting an asset price increase in USD rather than new capital inflow,” Messari noted.
Meanwhile, liquid staking derivatives and yield farming platforms, such as Benqi, Vector Finance, Trader Joe, etc., increased TVL. But Aave, the most prominent DeFi protocol by TVL (USD), saw a QoQ decline of 5% in TVL.
In addition, secondary sales of Avalanche NFTs declined by 31.6% QoQ in 2023.

AVAX Price Forms A Bullish Technical Pattern

AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, has formed a bullish technical pattern called the ‘Bull Flag.’
Assets with strong uptrends usually form the pattern. Bull flags consist of a flag pole, resulting from a near-vertical rise in the crypto token’s prices.
AVAX’s price formed a bullish technical pattern with a 149% price target. Source: Tradingview.com
A period of consolidation succeeding the steep uptrend forms the flag of the pattern. Despite the strong vertical rally, the asset price does not drop as bulls maintain the buying pressure. As a result, the breakout from the flag pattern often results in a powerful uptrend.
Also Read: Hawkish Powell Pumps Interest Rates by 25 bps – Stock Market Dive Sparks Recession Talk
Traders calculate the price target of the breakout by adding the length of the flag pole to the breakout price level. Per the rules of technical analysis, AVAX might rise to $42.5, a jump of 149% from current levels.

AVAX Price Action Lacks Vigour

Meanwhile, zooming on to the daily timeframe shows AVAX price crabbing between $15 and $21 for 2023. Currently, the Avalanche token is struggling to break above the 20-day EMA (red wave), 50-day EMA (purple wave), and 100-day EMA (blue wave) resistance confluence.
The Avalanche token price dropped nearly 3% on May 4, forming a daily high near $16.8 before bulls moved to defend a multi-week ascending trendline support. If bears force the AVAX price below the trendline support, the Avalanche token might drop to its support level near $15.5.
AVAXUSD daily chart with RSI. Source: Tradingview.com
Moreover, a continued sell-off could force AVAX’s price to drop to $13.9 before recovering.
On the other hand, if bulls manage to break above the EMA resistance confluence, the AVAX price might rise to the resistance near $18.2. Furthermore, breaking and consolidating above the immediate resistance level could help the Avalanche token price target resistance near $20.1 before corrections pare gains.
The relative strength index for AVAX remained neutral, clocking at 45.3 on the daily charts.
The post Avalanche Usage Declines Despite AVAX Price 65% Rebound in 2023 appeared first on CoinChapter.
View full text