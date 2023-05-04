Jack Dorsey Pledges $10 Million to Advance Bitcoin As Internet’s Native Currency

Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder, has donated $10 million to OpenSats, a non-profit organization committed to developing free and open-source projects focusing on Bitcoin, Nostr, and related technologies. OpenSats will use the entire amount to build a sustainable ecosystem and consistently fund free and open-source projects.

OpenSats believes that free software and open protocols are crucial for maintaining freedom and prosperity in modern society. Also, the platform is concerned about the risks of digital totalitarianism if individual users’ rights and freedoms are not protected.

We have received $10M in additional funding that will be used to support free and open source software. 🫡 — OpenSats (@OpenSats) May 4, 2023

Nostr ecosystem development

Half of Dorsey’s donation will go towards advancing the Nostr ecosystem. OpenSats also plans to expand its efforts and improve its operations using the funds.

Before leaving Twitter in May 2022, Dorsey invested $13 million into a similar open-source social protocol, now being developed by Bluesky. He had also previously donated 14 bitcoin to Nostr creator FiatJaf. This latest donation aims to reduce any perception of favoritism in his mission to out-compete Twitter.

OpenSats will continue to function as a 100% pass-through operation, allocating all donated funds to projects approved by its board of directors.

The donation from #startsmall, Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative, covers OpenSats’ operational budget, ensuring the organization remains 100% pass-through.

Expanding efforts and collaboration

OpenSats has established a committee of Nostr developers and enthusiasts to evaluate projects and protocol contributions. Coinkite CEO NVK and Gigi, both joining the OpenSats board, will assist with organizational and funding decisions, with Gigi taking on a full-time role in operations and strategy, according to a statement released by the platform

OpenSats looks forward to collaborating with contributors, industry, and the broader free and open-source community in creating essential freedom tools.