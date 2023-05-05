Pepecoin (PEPE) Attains All Time High After a Strong Bullish Run

PEPE has seen a strong surge in the past few days, with PEPE Token reaching a new high of $0.00000176 today.

The token is up by over 82 percent in the last 24 hours after a strong bullish run.

PEPE token has shown a consistent rise in the past month.

The latest Pepe price analysis shows that the token’s long-term trend is on the rise. PEPE’s trading price started surging after an announcement stating that it would listed on a major crypto exchange platform soon. Today the token has set a record after rallying from a low of $0.00000002764 to its current price of $0.00000176, surging over 6,000 percent in the past two weeks after the announcement and an 82 percent increase in the last 24 hours.

PEPE/USD daily chart: CoinMarketCap

This surge has attributed to strong buy pressure and increased trading volume for PEPE tokens. The token has seen increased demand due to its limited supply and the potential for long-term growth, along with being added to more platforms, such as the newly announced major exchange listing.

PEPE trading volume has witnessed a rise, reaching almost $425 million, with a gain of 78 percent over the past 24 hours. As the token continues to gain traction, there is a lot of optimism in the market that it could continue its surge even further and reach new highs. Additionally, the market capitalization is also on the rise and currently stands at $711 million.

The daily technical indicators show that the bullish momentum is strong and could potentially continue. The moving average is currently standing at $0.00000126497, with 50- a day MA currently above the 200-day MA, meaning that the price has further to go.

PEPE/USD 1-day price chart: TradingView

The RSI at a high of 70.18, signaling that the market overbought as the price currently trading close to its all-time high. The Average Directional Index (ADX) is near the 50-level, indicating that the trend is strong and could potentially continue soon.

Recent updates on Pepe token

According to the latest news, Pepe token has announced that it will listed on a major crypto exchange platform in the near future. This news is likely to create further hype and demand for PEPE tokens, leading to further price surges. Pepe the Frog has become popular in the community and markets, with the Pepe Coin ($PEPE) trending and increasing in value. Memecoins are a way for the crypto community to have fun while getting the opportunity to make money.

To sum up, the price of PEPE Token has surged to a new high of $0.00000176 today and has shown a consistent rise in the past month due to strong buy pressure and increased trading volume. The token’s long-term trend is on the rise, indicating that there could be more positive news in store for PEPE token holders.