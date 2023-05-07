North Carolina House Votes in Favor of CBDC Ban

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

North Carolina House Votes in Favor of CBDC Ban

Cryptopotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-05-07 11:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

North Carolina’s House of Representatives unanimously voted in favor of a bill banning the acceptance of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) by government entities. 

The legislation follows a wave of vocal opposition to CBDCs from the Republican party, alongside some critics from the Democrat side. 

North Carolina Rejects CBDCs

The vote on May 3 saw 118 House members agreeing to pass House Bill 690, while just two members abstained from the vote, and none voted against it. 

Alongside the acceptance ban, the bill would also prohibit the state from participating in Federal Reserve branch testing of a potential CBDC. 

The bill was initially proposed to the House in April titled “AN ACT TO PROHIBIT PAYMENTS IN CRYPTOCURRENCY TO THE STATE,” but was modified on May 2 to substitute the word “cryptocurrency” with “central bank digital currency.” The latter is defined as “a digital currency, a digital medium of exchange, or a digital monetary unit of account issued by the US Federal Reserve System or a federal agency that is made directly available to a consumer by such entities.”

After three readings in the House and a successful pass, the legislation now must pass through the Senate, and then through Governor Roy Cooper before it can be signed into law. 

North Carolina isn’t the first to oppose CBDCs: Florida governor Ron DeSantis called on the state legislature to ban CBDC use as money within Florida’s uniform commercial code last March. At the time, he blasted CBDCs for providing the government “with a direct view over all consumer activities,” which could be used to “cut off access to goods and services” like China’s digital yuan. 

Republican congress members including Tom Emmer and Ted Cruz have also tried introducing federal legislation banning the implementation of CBDCs by the central bank, blasting them as an invasion of privacy. Former and current Democratic presidential candidates – Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr respectively – have made claims to a similar effect within the past month.

Banning Bitcoin Mining

North Carolina’s Buncombe County Board of Commissioners also approved a one-year moratorium on Bitcoin mining Tuesday, over concerns about noise and pollution such facilities create. 

Democrat politicians have frequently opposed Bitcoin mining for its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. The Biden White House published a blog post this week calling on Congress to pass a 30% tax on the Bitcoin mining industry to make it pay for its ‘societal harms’. 

The post North Carolina House Votes in Favor of CBDC Ban appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text