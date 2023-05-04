Exchange
Avalanche Partners With Alibaba Cloud to Build a Metaverse Launchpad

TheNewsCrypto - Nantha kumar
2023-05-05 01:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Alibaba Cloud builds a metaverse launchpad on Avalanche.
  • The launch will bring cost-effective metaverse solutions.
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced a partnership with the layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. The collaboration is to build a launchpad named Cloudverse for Alibaba clients. With Cloudverse, businesses can rapidly deploy metaverses on the Avalanche blockchain.
Today, @alibaba_cloud announced that they are entering the metaverse–on Avalanche!
With Cloudverse, Alibaba Cloud's millions of clients can easily deploy custom metaverses and unlock new dimensions for consumers.
#Avalanche will provide all blockchain elements for Cloudverse
— Avalanche (@avax) May 4, 2023
Cloudverse is an end-to-end solution for businesses to launch, customize, and maintain their own metaverse on Avalanche. Every element in the Cloudverse blockchain, including the digital land, wearables, and other digital assets, is built on Avalanche. Cloudverse has faster development, a high traffic volume, an open ecosystem, and is more professional than other metaverse solutions.
MUA DAO, the metaverse architect and middleware provider, is the third partner for Cloudverse. The service layer will help implement the integration and customization of the metaverse. And it also provides solutions for building metaverse space.

Second Partnership for Alibaba with Avalanche

This is the second time Avalanche and Alibaba have partnered together. In December, Alibaba started providing infrastructure and tools to help Asia-based users launch validators on the Avalanche Network.
John Wu, the president of Ava Labs, stated
Alibaba Cloud and Avalanche continue to change how enterprises can create value and seize the opportunities for Web3.
According to John Wu, Alibaba has around 4 million customers and 10 million developers. So it is a great way for Asian users to manage and validate nodes, and it is one of the ways to get Asian enterprises’ ecosystems into Web3 through the metaverse.
Cloudverse aims to provide Alibaba Cloud users with scalable, highly efficient, and secure cloud infrastructure offerings. Moreover, the launch of the Cloudverse will bring the industry a simple, high-touch, and cost-effective metaverse solution.
