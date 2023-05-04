Arbitrum’s Chronos Reaches $217M TVL With Staking, Becomes 8th Largest DEX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Arbitrum’s Chronos Reaches $217M TVL With Staking, Becomes 8th Largest DEX

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-05-04 18:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Chronos set a new milestone on May 4, reaching $217 million in total value locked (TVL) at the time of writing, just seven days after its launch on the Arbitrum blockchain.
With the new TVL figures, Chronos ranks eighth among the largest decentralized exchanges, according to DefiLlama. In DeFi, TVL represents the funds held or staked within a protocol.
The TVL milestone was achieved during the first hours of the day after the protocol kicked off Epoch 1, which enabled Chronos (CHR) token emissions to liquidity pools. The initiation of Epoch 1 also allowed stakers to begin collecting rewards.
Screenshot: Chronos (CHR) Total Value Locked. Source: DefiLlama
Chronos debuted on April 27 to serve as a liquidity provider and automated market maker for the Arbitrum network, hosting core pools such as Chronos-Ether (CHR/ETH) and Chronos-USD Coin (CHR/USDC), both seeded with 2 million CHR tokens, along with Arbitrum-Ether (ARB/ETH), Ether-USD Coin (ETH/USDC), USD Coin-Tether (USDC/USDT) and Wrapped Bitcoin-Ether (WBTC/ETH) pools.
Decentralized exchanges are at the heart of DeFi and are showing signs of growth and maturity after 2022’s crypto winter. “After [the] FTX bankruptcy, the industry saw the real value of DEXs. Decentralization that DEXs bring matters more than ever," noted Charles Wayn, co-founder of Web3 community platform Galxe, explaining that DEXs and wallets will be the backbones of gaming adoption in the coming years.
Likewise, chief technology officer of Maverick Protocol Bob Baxley told Cointelegraph that the past year has served as a proof-of-concept for DEXs and DeFi. “After all, if you look at some major DEXs, on some days they’re doing more volume than Coinbase," he said, noting that the tightening regulatory environment in the United States is likely to benefit DEXs:
“If centralized on-ramps into the crypto ecosystem continue to get cut off in places like the United States, then we could see more and more people turning to DEXs for performing their trading.”
DEXs are peer-to-peer marketplaces where crypto traders transact without turning over their funds to intermediaries or custodians. Smart contracts power these self-executing transactions. However, as we’ve seen over the past few years, hacks and bugs are among the biggest risks of trading on DEXs.
“I suspect volumes for a wide variety of DEXs will eventually grow at an exponential rate, especially when the underlying blockchains like Ethereum continue to scale and, in turn, offer more throughput for lower gas prices," Brent Xu, founder of Web3 bond-market platform Umee, told Cointelegraph.
View full text