Terra Classic (LUNC) Core L1TF, Edward Kim Completes Upgrade for Parity and AI, Is $1 Next?

CoinGape by Varinder Singh
2023-05-04 17:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Terra Classic (LUNC) developer group Joint L1 Task Force has successfully upgraded the rebel-2 testnet to v2.0.0 with Cosmos SDK v0.45. This is a major accomplishment for the Terra Classic community as core developers plan the Cosmwasm v1.1.0 upgrade (parity) on May 31 to allow projects and builders across Cosmos and Terra Luna 2.0 to once again build on the Terra Classic chain. Surprisingly, core developer Edward Kim also participated in the upgrade.
This comes as Edward Kim shared images of the whitepaper for the AI chain called Block Entropy. TestNet will only support a small set of ML inference tasks at this time (AI image diffusion, text language models, and music generation). Distributed training, fine-tuning, python APIs, and SNARK verification comes later.

Terra Classic Prepares Toward AI Capability

The Joint L1 Task Force can now set to run the Cosmos SDK v0.45.11 Columbus-5 mainnet upgrade on May 17. The developer group will publish an Agora proposal shortly for the v2.0.0 mainnet upgrade.
The Cosmos SDK upgrade on the Rebel-2 testnet was earlier planned on May 5, but the developer group stated that they will be able to conduct the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint upgrades on the Rebel-2 testnet slightly sooner. The Tendermint upgrade on the Rebel-2 testnet is scheduled on May 9.
Interestingly, Terra Classic core developer Edward Kim participated in the upgrade. Validators including StakeBin, Allnodes, Lunanauts, StellarDrift, and SolidVote also participated in the rebel-2 testnet to v2.0.0 with Cosmos SDK v0.45.
The Cosmwasm 1.1.0 Parity upgrade is targeted on May 31. It will bring back utility to the Terra Classic network by allowing projects and builders across Cosmos and Terra Luna 2.0 to once again build on the Terra Classic chain.

LUNC Price To Hit $1?

LUNC price is up 2% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $0.000104. The 24-hour low and high are $0.000102 and $0.000106, respectively.
The latest upside momentum came as the LUNC community votes on a proposal to repeg USTC stablecoin to $1. However, major validators have opposed the proposal due to terms for the repeg.
The community needs to work continuously for many months in order to revive LUNC and USTC to $1. The developments are still in the early phase as per the Terra Classic Revival Roadmap.
