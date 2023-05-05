Hamilton Lane Offers Polygon-Based Tokenized Access to a Second Fund

Hamilton Lane (HLNE), an investment-management firm with $824 billion in assets under management and supervision, is offering tokenized access to a second fund. The access is provided through a feeder fund from Securitize on the Polygon blockchain.

The firm is making a portion of the Senior Credit Opportunities (SCOPE) Fund, launched last October, available through the Securitize feeder fund. The feeder is the second of three tokenized funds Hamilton Lane announced last year. Tokenized access was opened for the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Securitize Fund V in January.

Tokenization is a growing field that claims to widen access to traditional finance products by making private market investment available to investors who don't fall into the institutional or ultra-high-net worth net bracket. In this case, the minimum investment is lowered to $10,000 from $2 million.

SCOPE targets yield-seeking investors with floating-rate, senior secured loans. The fund invests in privately held company assets in recession-resilient sectors, including health care and information technology. Investors in the feeder fund can redeem their shares on-demand at the previous quarter’s net asset value (NAV) per share with no transaction fees from Securitize.