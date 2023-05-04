Just In: Deloitte Switzerland Taps Polkadot’s KILT Protocol

Deloitte Switzerland recently announced its partnership with Polkadot’s KILT protocol to enhance its Know-Your-Customer (KYC) solution. This development highlights the growing interest in the use of blockchain technology to improve compliance processes, particularly within the financial industry.

Interestingly, the use of blockchain in KYC has the potential to significantly reduce costs, speed up processing times, and increase data security.

Polkadot’s KILT protocol is a blockchain-based identity verification platform that allows users to securely and privately share their personal data. The platform uses decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to create unique digital identities for each user, which can be used across different platforms and services.

How Deloitte Plans to Leverage Kilt

By leveraging blockchain technology, the KILT protocol ensures that personal data is stored securely and can be accessed only by authorized parties. Known for its interest in crypto-related innovations, Deloitte Switzerland’s decision to use the KILT protocol for its KYC solution shows how blockchain technology can help address some of the major challenges faced by compliance professionals.

Notably, KYC processes are often time-consuming and costly, with many financial institutions relying on manual checks and paperwork. In return, this leads to errors and delays, resulting in frustrated customers and lost revenue. By using the KILT protocol, Deloitte Switzerland can streamline its KYC processes and reduce the risk of errors or fraud.

Likewise, the platform allows for faster verification of customer identity, as well as secure sharing of personal data between different parties. This can help financial institutions save time and money while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition to improving efficiency and security, the use of blockchain technology in KYC also has the potential to enhance privacy.

Expanding Blockchain Use in KYC

Ultimately, the adoption of blockchain technology in KYC represents a significant step forward for the financial industry. As more companies like Deloitte Switzerland look to improve their compliance processes, the use of blockchain-based solutions is likely to become increasingly common.

This will offer an encompassing benefit as the trend has the potential to revolutionize the way financial institutions operate, making them more efficient, secure, and customer-friendly.