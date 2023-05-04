Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; WOO Network Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $28,700 level on Thursday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.7%. BTC was trading higher by 1.5% at $28,739 while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,881 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.2915 24-hour gain: 12.1%

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)

Price: $0.3299 24-hour gain: 9.8%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $2.29 24-hour gain: 8.2%

Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP)

Price: $6.03 24-hour gain: 8.1%

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM)

Price: $0.437 24-hour gain: 7.8%

Losers

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO)

Price: $3.49 24-hour drop: 5.1%

Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON)

Price: $2.06 24-hour drop: 1.7%

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.7772 24-hour drop: 1.6%

Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)

Price: $0.02918 24-hour drop: 0.7%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)

Price: $1.93 24-hour drop: 0.4%

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.