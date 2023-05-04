copy link
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; WOO Network Emerges As Top Gainer
Benzinga by Lisa Levin
2023-05-04 13:46
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $28,700 level on Thursday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.7%. BTC was trading higher by 1.5% at $28,739 while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,881 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)
Price: $0.2915 24-hour gain: 12.1%
- Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)
Price: $0.3299 24-hour gain: 9.8%
- Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $2.29 24-hour gain: 8.2%
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP)
Price: $6.03 24-hour gain: 8.1%
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM)
Price: $0.437 24-hour gain: 7.8%
Losers
- UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO)
Price: $3.49 24-hour drop: 5.1%
- Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON)
Price: $2.06 24-hour drop: 1.7%
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.7772 24-hour drop: 1.6%
- Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)
Price: $0.02918 24-hour drop: 0.7%
- Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO)
Price: $1.93 24-hour drop: 0.4%
