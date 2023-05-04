copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-04)
Binance
2023-05-04 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 1.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,114 and $29,267 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,054, up by 1.46%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUI, ORN, and LINA, up by 1276%, 26%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin's Dominance Rate Surges After U.S. Banking Crisis
- State Regulators Crack Down on Fraudulent Cryptos Promoted As 'Elon Musk AI Tokens' and 'TruthGPT Coin'
- Federal Reserve Raises Fed Funds Rate By 25 Basis Points, Signals Possible Pause
- Registered UK Crypto Firms Can Approve Their Own Ads, Lawmakers Decide
- Sui Mainnet Goes Live, Token Trades At $1.33
- PacWest Bancorp, Other US Bank Stocks Drop Pre-Market Ahead of FOMC Meet
Market movers:
- ETH: $1899.79 (+1.80%)
- BNB: $325.8 (+0.96%)
- XRP: $0.4595 (-0.04%)
- ADA: $0.3918 (+1.74%)
- DOGE: $0.0791 (+1.01%)
- MATIC: $0.997 (+1.48%)
- SOL: $22.15 (+1.89%)
- DOT: $5.751 (+1.05%)
- LTC: $87.97 (-0.10%)
- TRX: $0.06915 (-0.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text