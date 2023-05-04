Just-In: US SEC Asked to Reply in 10 Days to Coinbase Complaint

Coinbase News: The legal tussle to gain regularity clarity over the trading of digital crypto assets just got precision. Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase on Thursday announced that the Third Circuit has finally replied to the complaint against U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide clear rules.

Coinbase Moves Closer To Clarity

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer stated that the court issued a text only order in the matter of their filed complaint. The court orders have directed the US SEC to file a response to Coinbase’s writ of mandamus within 10 days.

However, the Petitioner, Coinbase may file a reply to the commission’s response within 7 days of the filing. Paul Grewal commented that they appreciate the court’s careful consideration of this matter.

Meanwhile, it will be important to see when SEC will be going to fill in the required order.