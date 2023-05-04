copy link
create picture
more
Just-In: US SEC Asked to Reply in 10 Days to Coinbase Complaint
CoinGape by Ashish Kumar
2023-05-04 08:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Coinbase News: The legal tussle to gain regularity clarity over the trading of digital crypto assets just got precision. Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase on Thursday announced that the Third Circuit has finally replied to the complaint against U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide clear rules.
Coinbase Moves Closer To Clarity
Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer stated that the court issued a text only order in the matter of their filed complaint. The court orders have directed the US SEC to file a response to Coinbase’s writ of mandamus within 10 days.
However, the Petitioner, Coinbase may file a reply to the commission’s response within 7 days of the filing. Paul Grewal commented that they appreciate the court’s careful consideration of this matter.
Meanwhile, it will be important to see when SEC will be going to fill in the required order.
US biggest crypto exchange, Coinbase in April filed a case against US SEC requesting the court to ask the regulator to publicly share its take on a months old petition. The exchange asked the commission to provide transparency on the adopted rules to govern the regulations of securities offered and traded via digitally native methods.
View full text