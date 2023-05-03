Exchange
Robinhood Returns to Court to Defend Position in Case Brought By US State Regulator

Cointelegraph By Turner Wright
2023-05-03 20:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Lawyers representing cryptocurrency and stock trading app Robinhood faced off against those for the Secretary of the Commonwealth for Massachusetts over the legality of a state regulation that could affect how the company markets itself to potential investors.
Under Secretary of the Commonwealth for Massachusetts William Galvin, the state securities division filed a complaint against Robinhood in December 2020, alleging the platform illegally targeted inexperienced investors, claiming the practice was in violation of the state’s fiduciary duty standards. Galvin reportedly said at the time that Robinhood was marketing itself as “some sort of game that you might be able to win” and aimed to revoke the platform’s broker-dealer license in Massachusetts.
Robinhood has argued that the Massachusetts securities regulator exceeded its authority in attempting to enforce the fiduciary duty rules. In March 2022, a judge largely dismissed the regulator’s position, leaving the matter on hold pending appeal, with oral arguments scheduled for May.
According to a Reuters report, Robinhood’s legal team returned to court on May 3, claiming Massachusetts law did not give Galvin “the power to make conduct that is ethical under existing federal and state law unethical simply by announcing it to be so.” Lawyers for the Secretary of the Commonwealth for Massachusetts’ office reportedly reiterated the regulator’s claims that the fiduciary duty aimed to protect investors from techniques Robinhood had allegedly used.
The case followed a tragic story from June 2020, in which a 20-year-old Robinhood investor committed suicide after seeing a $730,000 negative balance in his account — reportedly a ​​temporary condition that could have resolved itself in time. The platform has also sometimes been the target of crypto users on social media following outages during peak trading periods, resulting in more than one class-action lawsuit.
In April, Robinhood settled with securities regulators in Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota and Texas, agreeing to pay more than $10 million in penalties “for operational and technical failures that harmed main street investors.” The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also fined the firm roughly $70 million in 2021 for causing “widespread and significant harm” to thousands of users.
As of December 2022, Robinhood reported it had roughly 500,000 users registered in Massachusetts, with accounts totaling more than $1.6 billion. Cointelegraph reached out to the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth for Massachusetts but a spokesperson did not comment on its position.
