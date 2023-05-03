copy link
create picture
more
Binance Advances Listing Time for Sui (SUI) Token
Binance News Team
2023-05-03 10:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced a change to the listing schedule for Sui (SUI) tokens. Originally set to commence trading at 12:15 (UTC) on May 3, 2023, the revised start time was advanced to 12:00 (UTC) on the same day.
Users will now be able to begin trading SUI tokens 15 minutes earlier, allowing for greater market participation and potentially increased liquidity.
View full text