Mashinsky Files Motion to Dismiss NY AG Suits, Says It ‘parrots Misinformation’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mashinsky Files Motion to Dismiss NY AG Suits, Says It ‘parrots Misinformation’

Cointelegraph By Derek Andersen
2023-05-03 17:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius Network, has filed a response to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit against him. According to the document, the suit has shortcomings in presenting the facts in the case and its legal argument and should be dismissed.
James claimed in her suit on behalf of the people of New York state that Mashinsky defrauded over 26,000 New York residents out of billions of dollars, particularly by making false statements about the company’s financial situation.
Mashinsky’s response alleges the suit “parrots misinformation,” shows a lack of understanding of Celsius’ business, and cherry-picks statements from Mashinsky’s 180 weekly YouTube appearances. In addition, the suit allegedly did not consider circumstances beyond Mashinsky’s control, that is, the crypto market downturn.
The response also faulted the suit’s application of the Martin Act, New York’s strict “blue sky” securities law, and other statutes cited in its seven counts. The response stated:
“Because the Complaint fails to state a legally-cognizable claim against Mashinsky and is otherwise deficient, it should be dismissed in its entirety.”
James’ suit against Mashinsky was announced Jan. 5 and amended in March. Notably, at least for Mashinsky’s response, the suit does not name Celsius as a defendant, only Mashinsky.
Celsius declared bankruptcy on July 13, 2022, after pausing withdrawals a month prior. Depositors still have not received their money back, although Celsius settled with decentralized finance market makers Compound, Aave, and Maker on the eve of its bankruptcy filing.
A court-appointed independent examiner found many issues with the company’s behavior in a report issued in January. Examiner Shopa Pillay said the company paid $1.36 billion more in rewards than it generated in revenue from customer assets between 2018 and June 30, 2022.
An auction of Celsius assets is scheduled for May 3, after a number of delays. Bidders reportedly include Gemini and Coinbase.
View full text