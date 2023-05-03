French Senate Says 'Oui' to Social Media Stars Promoting Crypto on Social Media

The Economics Committee of the French Senate has approved a plan that would let social media influencers advertise goods from Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) and other licensed cryptocurrency businesses.

This choice reveals a more tolerant stance than that of the National Assembly in Paris, which voted in March to effectively outlaw celebrity endorsements of cryptocurrencies.

The proposal would allow cryptocurrency companies to work with influencers for promotional reasons if they are registered with or have a license from regulatory authorities.

It was passed by the Committee and will be discussed in the Senate plenary the following week. This idea harmonizes the law with the current French Consumer Code, claims lead politician Amel Gacquerre of the Centrist Union party in a note.

Additionally, the bill places limitations on influencers who advertise gambling and cosmetics products.

The National Assembly had earlier claimed that influencers should only be permitted to advertise goods from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) companies licensed by the Financial Markets Authority, in opposition to the Senate's proposal.

However, none of these businesses are currently licensed.

Instead, many businesses, such as Binance, Bitstamp, and eToro, have registered with the regulator, demonstrating their adherence to governance and anti-money laundering standards.

The terms of the measure must be approved by both the Senate and Assembly in order for it to become law.

The industry lobbying group ADAN, which had previously warned that the Assembly's stance may prevent France from becoming a center for cryptocurrencies, was upbeat about the Committee's choice and referred to it as "encouraging" in a tweet on Wednesday.

