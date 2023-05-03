Bitcoin Limps Into FOMC As Flagging Volume Adds to BTC Price Hurdles

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Limps Into FOMC As Flagging Volume Adds to BTC Price Hurdles

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-05-03 14:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) hit daily lows at the May 3 Wall Street open as markets counted down the hours to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Fed set to hike into banking crisis

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $28,152 on Bitstamp, down 2.2% from the day’s highs.
The pair continued volatility into the May 3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the event which accompanies interest rate adjustments.
As Cointelegraph reported, market sentiment has priced in a 90%+ chance of the Fed hiking 0.25% to copy its March moves, with little expectations of a surprise instead.
The odds of the hike materializing stood at 83% at the time of writing, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, around 15% lower than the previous day.
Fed target rate probabilities chart. Source: CME Group
As in March, however, the Fed would be hiking into a banking crisis exacerbated by already high interest rates. Multiple United States regional bank stocks fell considerably the day prior, raising concerns that the crisis has gone nowhere.
“The regional bank sector, KRE, just posted its 3rd biggest daily drop of this crisis, falling nearly 7%. Yet, we still have not received any comment from the FDIC or Fed,” financial commentary resource, The Kobeissi Letter, told Twitter followers on the day.
“In fact, the Fed is expected to RAISE interest rates again today. Meanwhile, no major headlines are reporting on the crisis anymore. The lack of attention to what’s happening to our system is incredibly concerning.”
Kobeissi referred to the U.S. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, down over 30% year-to-date.
Arthur Hayes, former CEO of crypto derivatives giant BitMEX, held a similarly bleak view, predicting the downfall of several regional banks this week in a copycat move following the shutdown of First Republic Bank at the weekend.
“PACW indicating down 10%. Oh Baby! Will they make it to Friday or does the Fed have a surprise do us?” he queried in a subsequent tweet.
“Isn’t it great there is such a resilient banking system in Pax Americana?”

Little hope of a Bitcoin price breakout

Despite the banking angst, Bitcoin remained aloof, failing to capitalize on sentiment and remaining firmly within an established trading range.
“No doubt that BTC has lost some momentum. It's currently ranging and whatever happens from here on out will determine the market structure and likely the next bigger move,” popular trader Daan Crypto Trades summarized.
“Above $30K would continue the bullish trend. Below $27K would make for a bearish market structure.”
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/ Twitter
Fellow trader Pentoshi revealed a downside target around $25,000 for his next potential trade, while Elizy offered two zones closer to spot price at which he would “pull the trigger.”
Trader Crypto-ROD meanwhile shared a more optimistic short-term BTC/USD roadmap.
Firm bullishness, however, was hard to find among commentators, with trader Justin Bennett noting decreasing volume as a telltale warning sign of flagging upside potential.
“I'd love to know how so many believe Bitcoin will reach $100k or even $50k this year when volume looks like this,” he argued on May 2.
“A rally on decreasing volume = exhaustion.”
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Justin Bennett/ Twitter
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text