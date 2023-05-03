Exchange
Flare Integrates Blockchain API on Google Cloud Marketplace

Cointelegraph By Gareth Jenkinson
2023-05-03 13:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain platform Flare has integrated its application programming interface (API) portal on Google Cloud Marketplace, onboarding a number of significant blockchain APIs to the ecosystem.
The integration of Google Cloud Marketplace will provide high-integrity blockchain data from Flare nodes and connected chain nodes to a large pool of developers and users of the software products and services platform. This includes blockchain APIs for Algorand, BNB Smart Chain, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Flare, Litecoin, Songbird, XRP ledger and future-supported blockchain APIs.
Blockchain APIs are touted to free developers from having to run their own nodes for the respective blockchains they are interacting with. The data supplied powers applications that execute transactions and query the latest state of a blockchain by calling up on-chain data.
Flare highlights blockchain APIs as valuable for building cross-chain applications that query various data sources, including major cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets that use its API portal.
A statement from Flare’s vice president of engineering Josh Edwards highlighted that the provision of blockchain APIs to platforms like Google Cloud Marketplace will play a role in increased Web3 participation:
“It makes it easier for developers to experiment with blockchain technology and its many use cases without being burdened by onerous hardware costs and ongoing maintenance.”
Edwards also suggested that larger organizations and partners making use of Google Cloud Marketplace would potentially experiment with the secure and approved Web3 APIs.
The EVM-based layer 1 aims to extend the utility of blockchain technology by providing data from various chains and Web2 sources, which could climb to over 100 chains that form Flare’s oracle.
Flare’s integration comes just days after Polygon Labs and Google Cloud announced a multiyear partnership for the cloud computing service provider to boost the Ethereum scaling protocol’s tools and infrastructure development.
The deal sees Google Cloud’s framework and developer tools provided to Polygon’s core protocols, aimed at fostering the development of Web3 products and decentralized applications on Polygon.
Google Cloud’s partnership with the ecosystem is expected to advance Polygon’s zero-knowledge development. Testing of Polygon zkEVM’s zero-knowledge proofs on Google Cloud reportedly resulted in faster and cheaper transactions compared to the existing infrastructure available.
