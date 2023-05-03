copy link
Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; Stacks Emerges As Top Gainer
Benzinga by Lisa Levin
2023-05-03 13:49
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $28,600 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Neo (CRYPTO: NEO) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.18 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.3%. BTC was trading higher by 2% at $28,622 while ETH rose by around 1.8% to $1,865 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.8059 24-hour gain: 16.7%
- Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL)
Price: $49.96 24-hour gain: 7%
- Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)
Price: $2.46 24-hour gain: 5%
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)
Price: $0.9903 24-hour gain: 3.1%
WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) Price: $0.265 24-hour gain: 2.5%
Losers
Neo (CRYPTO: NEO) Price: $10.00 24-hour drop: 4%
Immutable (CRYPTO: IMX) Price: $0.9142 24-hour drop: 3.1%
VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) Price: $0.02062 24-hour drop: 2.2%
Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) Price: $0.07185 24-hour drop: 2.2%
Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) Price: $693.47 24-hour drop: 2%
