Ethereum Trades Above $1,800; Stacks Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $28,600 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Neo (CRYPTO: NEO) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.18 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.3%. BTC was trading higher by 2% at $28,622 while ETH rose by around 1.8% to $1,865 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.8059 24-hour gain: 16.7%

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL)

Price: $49.96 24-hour gain: 7%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $2.46 24-hour gain: 5%

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)

Price: $0.9903 24-hour gain: 3.1%

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) Price: $0.265 24-hour gain: 2.5%

Losers

Neo (CRYPTO: NEO) Price: $10.00 24-hour drop: 4%

Immutable (CRYPTO: IMX) Price: $0.9142 24-hour drop: 3.1%

VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) Price: $0.02062 24-hour drop: 2.2%

Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) Price: $0.07185 24-hour drop: 2.2%

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) Price: $693.47 24-hour drop: 2%

