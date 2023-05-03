New Crypto VC Firm Credibly Neutral Raises $5.5M

Credibly Neutral, a new crypto venture capital firm, has raised $5.5 million from a collection of investors that includes founders of the Solana and Polygon blockchains. The firm was founded by Viktor Bunin, who leads the protocol operations team at Coinbase Cloud, and Lisa Cuesta Bunin, COO at Ethereum privacy startup Aztec Protocol.

Brooklyn, New York-based Credibly Neutral is an early stage-focused fund that will invest $50,000 to $250,000 in protocols, infrastructure and crypto software-as-a-service (SaaS) projects. Areas of investment interest include layer 1 and 2 blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, developer tools, security software, analytics tools and the rails needed to transfer fiat in and out of crypto.

“Credible neutrality can be defined as transparent systems that create an equal playing field for all participants – we are passionate about investing in teams and communities who are building protocols, tools, and products that provide open access and fuel innovation,” Cuesta Bunin said in an email to CoinDesk.

Investors in the round included Anthony Sassano (author of Ethereum-focused Substack Daily Gwei), Patricio Worthalter (founder of “proof of attendance” protocol POAP), Surojit Chatterjee (former chief product officer of crypto exchange Coinbase), Joe Lallouz and Aaron Henshaw (founders of blockchain infrastructure provider Bison Trails), Solana co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, Mara Schmiedt (CEO of staking solution Alluvial), Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, and Ethereal Ventures among others.