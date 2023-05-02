copy link
create picture
more
Binance Adds EDU to Binance Convert Trading Platform
Binance News Team
2023-05-02 05:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the addition of EDU to its Binance Convert trading platform, enabling users to trade EDU against BTC, USDT, and other supported tokens.
In line with Binance's commitment to offering a seamless trading experience, these transactions will be available at zero fees. The company's ongoing expansion of supported digital assets helps to cater to the diverse needs of its growing user base.
View full text