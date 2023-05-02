copy link
create picture
more
Binance to Halt Trading and Subscription of XRPUP and XRPDOWN Leveraged Tokens
Binance News Team
2023-05-02 13:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced that trading and subscription services for XRPUP/USDT and XRPDOWN/USDT leveraged token pairs will cease at 03:00 (UTC) on May 12, 2023. Following this deadline, all trade orders for these pairs will be automatically removed from the platform.
Binance noted that the redemption service will remain available until further notice, with a separate announcement to be posted at a later time.
Users are advised to trade their XRPUP and XRPDOWN leveraged tokens for other tokens before the scheduled trading halt. If users are still holding these tokens after trading ceases, they should redeem the tokens via the wallet function or through the Leverage Tokens page on Binance.
View full text