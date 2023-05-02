Binance to Halt Trading and Subscription of XRPUP and XRPDOWN Leveraged Tokens

Binance has announced that trading and subscription services for XRPUP/USDT and XRPDOWN/USDT leveraged token pairs will cease at 03:00 (UTC) on May 12, 2023. Following this deadline, all trade orders for these pairs will be automatically removed from the platform.

Binance noted that the redemption service will remain available until further notice, with a separate announcement to be posted at a later time.