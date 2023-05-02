Binance Announces Removal of Select Trading Pairs Effective May 4

Binance has issued a notice of the removal and termination of trading for several spot trading pairs effective at 03:00 (UTC) on May 4, 2023.

The affected spot trading pairs include AXS/BRL, GAL/BRL, GLMR/BNB, RAD/BNB, UNI/EUR, VOXEL/BNB, and YGG/BNB. Binance has assured users that they can continue trading these assets on other available trading pairs on the platform.