Binance Announces Removal of Select Trading Pairs Effective May 4
Binance News Team
2023-05-02 10:04
Binance has issued a notice of the removal and termination of trading for several spot trading pairs effective at 03:00 (UTC) on May 4, 2023.
The affected spot trading pairs include AXS/BRL, GAL/BRL, GLMR/BNB, RAD/BNB, UNI/EUR, VOXEL/BNB, and YGG/BNB. Binance has assured users that they can continue trading these assets on other available trading pairs on the platform.
Additionally, Binance will terminate strategy trading services for the aforementioned trading pairs at the stated time, where applicable. Users are strongly encouraged to update or cancel their trading strategies prior to this deadline to prevent potential losses.
