Binance Announces Sui (SUI) Listing and Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-05-03 07:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of Sui (SUI) and the opening of several trading pairs, including SUI/BTC, SUI/USDT, SUI/TUSD, SUI/BNB, SUI/EUR, and SUI/TRY, starting at 12:15 (UTC) on May 3, 2023.
As part of the launch, users will enjoy zero maker fees on the SUI/TUSD trading pair until further notice. The company reminds its users that EUR and TRY are fiat currencies and do not represent any other digital currencies.
Binance has provided additional information on the SUI smart contract address, Sui (SUI) research report, and the introduction of Sui (SUI) on Binance Launchpool, where users can farm SUI by staking BNB and TUSD.
