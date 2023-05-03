Binance Announces Sui (SUI) Listing and Trading Pairs

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of Sui (SUI) and the opening of several trading pairs, including SUI/BTC, SUI/USDT, SUI/TUSD, SUI/BNB, SUI/EUR, and SUI/TRY, starting at 12:15 (UTC) on May 3, 2023.

As part of the launch, users will enjoy zero maker fees on the SUI/TUSD trading pair until further notice. The company reminds its users that EUR and TRY are fiat currencies and do not represent any other digital currencies.